Tech luminaries grace Gartner confab

Despite the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and recent world events, Gartner organizers say the expo has been going full steam, with appearances from some of the leading participants in the tech industry.
Intel's Craig Barrett, Hewlett-Packard's Carly Fiorina, Microsoft's Steve Ballmer and Compaq's Michael Capellas have addressed the crowds on a number of different issues. Some key points have included how technology companies can survive tough times while still growing for the future.
Sun's Liberty no threat
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer tells analysts at the Gartner Symposium that Sun's Liberty initiative won't matter in the real world.
HP entering IBM's turf
Compaq CEO Michael Capellas tells analysts at the Gartner Symposium that post-merger, HP will be the top services company next to Big Blue.
HP talks transition
Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina focuses on the transition process for the proposed HP-Compaq merger.
Intel CEO's Itanium vision
Craig Barrett talks about issues ranging from Linux to Itanium on day two of the Gartner Symposium.
Security main concern for CIOs
CNET correspondents Melissa Francis and Hari Sreenivasan discuss the key concerns of CIOs and CTOs attending the Gartner Symposium.
How companies can prepare for terror
Gartner analysts discuss how companies can better prepare their infrastructure for any unforeseen cyber or terrorist attack.
Challenges for tech in a recession
Gartner CEO Michael Fleisher kicks off the Gartner Symposium and provides advice on how tech companies can respond to the tough times.
