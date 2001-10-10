CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Tech luminaries grace Gartner confab

Despite the terrorist attacks and world events, Gartner says its expo has been going full steam, with appearances from some of the leading participants in the tech industry.

More than 6,000 information-technology professionals gathered at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2001 in Orlando, Fla., this week.

Intel's Craig Barrett, Hewlett-Packard's Carly Fiorina, Microsoft's Steve Ballmer and Compaq's Michael Capellas have addressed the crowds on a number of different issues. Some key points have included how technology companies can survive tough times while still growing for the future.

CNET video 		Sun's Liberty no threat
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer tells analysts at the Gartner Symposium that Sun's Liberty initiative won't matter in the real world.

CNET video 		HP entering IBM's turf
Compaq CEO Michael Capellas tells analysts at the Gartner Symposium that post-merger, HP will be the top services company next to Big Blue.

CNET video 		HP talks transition
Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina focuses on the transition process for the proposed HP-Compaq merger.

CNET video 		Intel CEO's Itanium vision
Craig Barrett talks about issues ranging from Linux to Itanium on day two of the Gartner Symposium.

CNET video 		Security main concern for CIOs
CNET correspondents Melissa Francis and Hari Sreenivasan discuss the key concerns of CIOs and CTOs attending the Gartner Symposium.

CNET video 		How companies can prepare for terror
Gartner analysts discuss how companies can better prepare their infrastructure for any unforeseen cyber or terrorist attack.

CNET video 		Challenges for tech in a recession
Gartner CEO Michael Fleisher kicks off the Gartner Symposium and provides advice on how tech companies can respond to the tough times.