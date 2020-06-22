Tech companies blast Trump order suspending H-1B visas

Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images

Tech companies criticized an executive order issued Monday by President Donald Trump that temporarily halts issuance of work visas, including the H-1B for high-skilled workers, preventing immigrant workers from coming to the US amid the coronavirus pandemic until the end of the year.

Trump's expanded travel restrictions will prohibit about 525,000 people from entering the country, including 170,000 green-card holders who have been prevented from entering the US since April, according to estimates provided to The Wall Street Journal by a senior administration official.

The order, which doesn't apply to workers who already hold valid visas, will help save jobs for unemployed Americans, the Trump administration said. Trump said unemployment quadrupled between February and March of this year.

"American workers compete against foreign nationals for jobs in every sector of our economy," Trump wrote in the order. "Without intervention, the United States faces a potentially protracted economic recovery with persistently high unemployment if labor supply outpaces labor demand."

But tech industry representatives warn that the decision will hobble companies' ability to recruit highly skilled foreign citizens. About three-quarters of 85,000 allotted H-1B visas allotted each year go to people working in the technology industry.

An industry group representing tech giants such as Apple, Google and Facebook noted tech companies' contributions to battling the pandemic and said the move will hinder companies' ability to make workforce decisions.

"The technology industry is working overtime to keep Americans connected during a global pandemic by providing food delivery services, tele-healthcare, collaborative business solutions, and ways for families and friends to stay connected," TechNet CEO Linda Moore said in a statement.

"This will slow innovation and undermine the work the technology industry is doing to help our country recover from unprecedented events," Moore said. "Looking forward, technology will continue to be crucial to the rebuilding of our economy."

Amazon called the order "shortsighted" in voicing its opposition.

"Preventing high skilled professionals from entering the country and contributing to America's economic recovery puts America's global competitiveness at risk," an Amazon spokesman said. "The value of high-sill visa programs is clear, and we are grateful of the many Amazon employees from around the world that have come to the US to innovate new products and services for our customers."

Google echoed those sentiments.

"Immigrants have not only fueled technological breakthroughs and created new businesses and jobs but have also enriched American life," Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in a statement. "America's continued success depends on companies having access to the best talent from around the world. Particularly now, we need that talent to help contribute to America's economic recovery. "

Aaron Levie, CEO of cloud company Box, warned the order could push companies to move jobs overseas. "This is unbelievably bad policy on every level," Levie said in a tweet Monday. "It will only mean more jobs move outside the US, and in no way makes America better or more competitive."

Uber also criticized the order, saying immigration helps to fuel innovation.

"Today's executive order is disappointing for people from all over the world and will hurt American businesses," an Uber spokesperson said.

The American Civil Liberties Union accused the Trump administration of using the pandemic as an excuse to rewrite immigration law.

"This is not a COVID-19 response or an economic response," the ACLU said in a statement. "It's the exploitation of a pandemic to institute divisive policies and reshape immigration law, while superseding Congress."