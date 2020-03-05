Tech companies agree to voluntary principles as governments ask for encryption backdoors

Angela Lang / CNET

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Snap and Roblox have agreed to adopt 11 voluntary principles to prevent online child sexual exploitation, government officials said on Thursday.

On Thursday, US attorney general William Barr announced the initiative, joined by acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf and senior government officials from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Representatives from the six companies were also at the press conference.

The voluntary principles would require companies to prevent child sexual abuse from spreading on their platforms and adopt enhanced safety measures for protecting children online. The principle also asks tech companies to share more information with each other and governments.

"We stand behind these principles and will be working with our members to both spread awareness of them and redouble our efforts to bring industry together to promote transparency, share expertise and accelerate new technologies to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse," the coalition said in a statement.

The initiative did not include requirements on encryption, but government officials at the press conference addressed their issues with the security protocol.

"We recognize encryption is an essential cybersecurity tool in the hands of the right people, but like any tool, it can be abused," Wolf said. "Should certain platforms go dark, our investigatory capabilities and lawful access will be significantly affected."

Governments have made many efforts to weaken end-to-end encryption from tech giants. The security protocol protects people's data from being spied on, but governments have argued that criminals are using that protection too.

Thursday's announcement was focused on preventing online child sexual exploitation, which governments argue would proliferate because of encryption.



"They communicate using virtually unbreakable encryption," Barr said at the press conference. "Predators' supposed privacy interests should not outweigh our privacy and security. There is too much at risk."

The US federal government has had a long history of battling tech companies over encryption -- famously taking on Apple after the tech giant refused to create tools that would unlock an iPhone belonging to terrorists in 2016.

The government's argument against encryption stems from how the security protocol can hinder its investigations. When messages, phone calls and devices are encrypted, it prevents law enforcement from being able to gather evidence for cases, or keep an eye for potential threats.

But the same encryption that law enforcement argues protects criminals also protects the vast majority of people online. Your data is secured through end-to-end encryption, which means that when thieves steal your phone, they can't easily access your credit card or health information, for example.

Encryption also prevents oppressive government regimes from spying on its citizens, as well as tech giants from accessing that protected data.

The federal government has argued that it does not want to end encryption that protects the average person, and instead wants "lawful access." The concept would mean creating an opening that only law enforcement could use in investigations -- something cryptography experts have long argued is impossible.

Tech companies like Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft agree, and have refused to create backdoors to their encryption protocols. They've warned that if they are forced to create encryption backdoors, it would essentially weaken security for everyone by creating an unlock tool that could fall into the wrong hands.

But the tech companies may not have a choice for long, as countries like Australia have passed laws on encryption, while lawmakers in the United Kingdom echo the same calls. At Thursday's press conference, UK Security Minister James Brokenshire said at the press conference that privacy concerns must be "balanced against the safety of our children," calling encryption "the elephant in the room."

In the US, lawmakers have warned tech companies like Apple and Facebook that if they cannot reach a compromise with the Justice Department, they will pass a law requiring them to bypass their own encryption.

In January, a draft bill of the EARN IT Act surfaced in first reports by Bloomberg and The Information. The legislation, which stands for Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies, looks to revoke Section 230 immunity for platforms who don't comply with guidelines, which could include bypassing encryption for public safety purposes.

The bill is believed to come from Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and has a scheduled hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 11.

Section 230 is an important component of the Communications Decency Act from 1996, which protects online platforms from being liable for what its users post. So when someone posts hate speech on Twitter, for example, the person is legally responsible for damages, not Twitter.

The draft bill is centered around protecting children online from sexual predators, which aligns with the Justice Department's latest anti-encryption efforts. AG Barr alluded to the bill during the press conference.

"We are also addressing child exploitation in our efforts on retaining lawful access and in analyzing the impact of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act on incentives for platforms to address these crimes," Barr said.

Facebook has laid out its plans to encrypt its messaging services, which the Justice Department and child protection organizations warn would protect child predators online.

Facebook plays a major role in reporting child exploitation cases, providing 16.8 million reports to the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2018. Government officials are concerned that if messages are encrypted, Facebook would not be able to provide the same amount of evidence for investigations.

"Plans to encrypt this service would leave you blind to the same crimes, blind to the same abuse," Brokenshire said.