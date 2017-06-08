Tech CEOs reportedly plan to attend Kushner-led summit

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The leaders of some of tech's biggest companies will attend an inaugural meeting of a Trump administration group formed to modernize government services, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The American Technology Council will focus on a variety of topics, including cloud computing and tech sales to government agencies, Bloomberg said. The group is being led by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser.

Eleven companies are invited to attend the June 19, sources told the news agency, including the chief executives of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle and IBM. Google parent company Alphabet plans to send Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt to the meeting, according to Bloomberg.

The group will arrive at the White House meeting just weeks after many of the chiefs criticized President Donald Trump on his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. The US joined the Paris agreement in 2015. Nearly 200 countries are part of the accord and have agreed to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions.

This isn't the first time the Trump administration has reached out to tech leaders for their input; Trump met in December with more than a dozen executives from the biggest tech companies in the US.

Representatives for Apple, Amazon, Facebook IBM, Microsoft and Oracle didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

