Teachers and students take note: Get Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for just $30

For many creative professionals, Photoshop and Premiere are the gold standard against which literally every other photo- and video-editing program is judged. The "Elements" editions of these programs are far less potent, but even so they have enough horsepower to accomplish most routine jobs. If you sauntered over to Amazon to buy the Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 & Premiere Elements 2020 bundle right now, you'd find it costs a cool $100. But "wait," you say, "I have a teacher or student ID. I can get the Student & Teacher Edition." Sure, that'll save you $20. But right now, Staples has a much better deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 & Premiere Elements 2020 Student & Teacher Edition is just $30. That's 62% off the regular student and teacher pricing.

The deal gives you a digital download (no disc) that supports up to two users. It runs on Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 and you'll need to be able to provide proof of academic eligibility to complete the purchase -- it's for students, teachers and staff only.

As I mentioned, keep in mind that Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are very different programs than their full-featured CS counterparts. Not sure if these programs will work for you? If you've never tried them before, Adobe offers a 30-day free trial of Photoshop Elements 2020 and a 30-day free trial of Premiere Elements 2020. But don't wait too long before pulling the trigger on this $30 deal.

