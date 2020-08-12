CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Avatar creators depart Netflix show BMW is making an M3 wagon Surface Duo phone Netflix will stream Broadway musical Diana Stimulus package status Surface Duo design
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Teachers and students: Get a year of unlimited tech support for $75

That's 50% off a subscription to live, human help for any and all of your connected devices.

tech-support-agent
Support.com

School is starting again soon, whatever that happens to mean in this pandemic-infused season of social distancing and sheltering at home. If your schools are keeping kids at home and conducting classes remotely, some tech support might be more critical than ever. That's why teachers and students alike might benefit from a year of Support.com for $75, which you can get when you apply promo code EdTech50 at checkout. That's half off the regular price of $150.

See it at Support.com

The offer is open to all teachers, students and parents and is about the same as what you might ordinarily expect to pay for a single tech support call if something goes awry with your laptop. But Support.com goes a lot further. It covers all your connected devices, which means pretty much everything in your home -- computer, Chromebook, tablet, game console. It even includes smart home devices, projectors, Wi-Fi routers and printers. If it will someday be a part of the robot uprising, Support.com covers it. 

Support.com says the service covers any device and any issue, no matter where or when the device was purchased. That means technicians will even help you get a video conferencing platform like Zoom up and running. With so much topsy-turvy in education this fall, it's nice to see that you can secure inexpensive tech support if you need it. 

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.