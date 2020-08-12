Teachers and students: Get a year of unlimited tech support for $75

Support.com

School is starting again soon, whatever that happens to mean in this pandemic-infused season of social distancing and sheltering at home. If your schools are keeping kids at home and conducting classes remotely, some tech support might be more critical than ever. That's why teachers and students alike might benefit from , which you can get when you apply promo code EdTech50 at checkout. That's half off the regular price of $150.

The offer is open to all teachers, students and parents and is about the same as what you might ordinarily expect to pay for a single tech support call if something goes awry with your laptop. But Support.com goes a lot further. It covers all your connected devices, which means pretty much everything in your home -- computer, Chromebook, tablet, game console. It even includes smart home devices, projectors, Wi-Fi routers and printers. If it will someday be a part of the robot uprising, Support.com covers it.

Support.com says the service covers any device and any issue, no matter where or when the device was purchased. That means technicians will even help you get a video conferencing platform like Zoom up and running. With so much topsy-turvy in education this fall, it's nice to see that you can secure inexpensive tech support if you need it.

