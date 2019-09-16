Teach kids STEM skills with monthly craft subscription box

GoldieBlox/Joann

Crafter and techie parents, unite. Retail craft chain Joann is partnering with the GoldieBlox children's media company on a monthly subscription box meant to encourage kids' development of STEM skills, the companies said Thursday. Each box includes tools to make science-based projects, along with information about the science and technology behind them.

The Joann GoldieBlox Box is made for kids ages 8 and up. The boxes are created in partnership with Make it Real, a toy company focused on tweens, and projects are based on popular DIY activities found on the GoldieBlox YouTube channel, such as DIY bath bombs and edible glitter.

"GoldieBlox and Joann have a shared goal to empower children to pursue their dreams," said Debbie Sterling, GoldieBlox founder and CEO. "At GoldieBlox, we use storytelling and STEM principles, coupled with a girl engineer character who does crafts and DIY projects, to give girls confidence and encourage them to pursue their dreams, so we believe this partnership will further our mission."

The box will be priced at $24.99, plus $4.99 shipping per month, or as a three-month subscription at $19.99 a box, plus $4.99 shipping. Six-month subscriptions are also available at $19.99 per box with free shipping.

