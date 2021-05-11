TCL's XL 85-inch Roku TVs will start at $1,600, 4-Series on sale today

If you're looking for a Roku TV but want something bigger than 75 inches, be prepared to shell out at least $1,600. First announced at CES earlier this year, the Chinese electronics giant has provided the pricing for its line of XL Collection jumbo 85-inch TVs. The cheapest is a 4-Series, model 85S435, that costs $1,600 and has been quietly on sale for a few weeks at Best Buy.
The 4-Series is the first of three 85-inch XL TVs. The second is a step-up QLED TV, model 85R745, that adds in full-array local dimming, Quantum Dot wide color and better brightness, a built-in 20-watt subwoofer plus support for Dolby Vision HDR, variable refresh rate, 120Hz input support and eARC. This TV will run $3,000, with TCL telling CNET that it should be shipping in the next couple of weeks.
Both the 4-Series and QLED models are 4K resolution TVs. TCL says the third 85-inch model, featuring 8K resolution and mini-LED technology, will join the XL line "later this year," though exact timing and pricing still are not known for that set.
