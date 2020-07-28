Sarah Tew/CNET

The TCL 8 Series 75Q825 debuted late last year to glowing praise -- not just from CNET's David Katzmaier, but from reviewers far and wide. Ironically, TCL has long been known as a budget brand, but there was nothing low-end about this model -- especially the $2,600 price tag.

Just a few days ago, the 75Q825 was back on sale for $1,800, tying its all-time low. Today, however, and while supplies last, you can get the , a new low by a pretty hefty margin. It's still expensive compared with some other 75-inch TVs, but it's also one of the best TVs you can buy, period.

That's according to Katzmaier, whose TCL 8 Series review you'll want to read straight away. A tidbit: "The 8-Series is a beast. Inky-deep black levels and brilliant highlights, created by TCL's industry-first Mini LED technology, deliver the kind of contrast that makes every image pop, especially HDR. In my side-by-side comparisons it came closer to the standards set by [an] OLED TV than any other I've tested this year."

It's no surprise, then, that the 75Q825 made CNET's list of the best TVs of 2020. Meanwhile, it scored a 4.6-star average rating from over 60 Best Buy customers.

And if you're splurging on that, you might as well splurge on an audio system as well. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's an all-time low as well; it normally sells for $699. This is a "home run" product, according to Ty Pendlebury in his Sonos Playbase review.

So, yeah, this is pretty much a dream setup: Huge screen, great sound and the biggest discounts ever on both. And because I'm a serious TV junkie, I'm obligated to share some viewing recommendations:

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Knives Out (Amazon Prime)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Palm Springs (Hulu)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Travelers (Netflix)

Happy viewing!

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.