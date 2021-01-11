TCL unveils three sub-$200 Alcatel phones for CES

ZTE

In a world where $1300 smartphones quickly sell-out, it's comforting to know that there are companies still launching basic handsets for just a few hundred bucks.

Alcatel, which has been selling entry-level handsets for years, added three new sub-$200 phones to its smartphone portfolio: the Alcatel 1S, 1L, and 3L, according to ZTE, the Chinese consumer electronics company that manufactures the phones for Alcatel. All three budget Android phones play an important role for people who need a basic phone with a decent camera, and don't want to cough up over $1000 or even $500 dollars for a handset.

The Alcatel 3L is the highest-end of the pack, boasting a triple rear camera set-up that's headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter. The 1L and 1S fall in a similar price range of approximately $130, but the 1S appears to have the edge with a larger battery and more extensive camera module.

ZTE

Of the three phones, the Alcatel 1L will be released internationally before the others, in February, for €109 (converts to approximately $130, £100, AU$170). In March, the Alcatel 1L and 3L will hit shelves in "select markets around the world."

For more details on these three new budget phones, here are some key specs.

Alcatel 3L key specs

6.52-inch screen; HD Plus; 20:9 aspect ratio

Rear camera: 48-megapixel main lens , a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth lens

Price : €149 (converts to approximately $180, £130, $AU 235)

Colors : Jewelry Black and Jewelry Blue

RAM: 4GB

Alcatel 1L key specs

6.1-inch display; HD Plus; 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Rear camera: 13-megapixel main lens, 2-megapixel macro lens

Runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

Price : $135

Colors: Power Grey and Twilight Blue

Alcatel 1S key specs