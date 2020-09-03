TCL unveils fresh tablets, smartwatch for older people at IFA 2020

TCL

TCL took to the IFA 2020 stage on Thursday to reveal tablets with screen tech designed to mirror the experience of reading on paper, a smartwatch for your grandparents and some AirPods Pro-style headphones. The Berlin tech show has mostly gone digital this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TabMax and TabMid

The Chinese company unveiled a pair of new Android 10-equipped tablets. The TCL 10 TabMax has a 10.36-inch screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera and a large 8000-mAh battery. The 4G model costs 299 euros (about $350, £260 or AU$470) and the Wi-Fi only option for 249 euros.

The TCL 10 TabMid has an 8-inch screen, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera and a 5,500-mAh battery. It offers Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, with a starting price of 229 euros.

Both will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020, and use TCL's NXTVision tech to make looking at the screens easier on the eye -- it apparently offers 25% more contrast than the traditional LCD screen, making it closer to reading on paper.

Movetime Family Watch MT43A

TCL's new smartwatch for older adults, the Movetime Family Watch MT43A, offers hands-free two way calling, automatic fall detection, heart-rate monitoring and medication reminders. Using a 4G connection, it can make calls, get messages and activate the emergency call function with an SOS button on the side.

You can choose between dark gray and black color options, with a 41x48.5mm AMOLED touch display and optimized larger icons, watch face and graphics designed for seniors. It'll be available in the US and Europe in the fall, and cost 229 euros.

"TCL is utilizing modern wearable technologies that can help seniors continue living independent lives while providing peace of mind for their families and caregivers," Sharon Xiao, the company's general manager for smart devices, said in a release.

Moveaudio S200 True Wireless headphones

Its AirPod alternatives, the Moveaudio S200 True Wireless headphones, use Electronic Noise Cancellation tech to cut down background noise and four built-in microphones to make sure your voice can always be heard on calls. They offer up to 3.5 hours of battery life on a single use, or up to 23 hours with the charging case.

They're available in black, white or teal blue, and will be released globally at the end of September for 99 euros. That's about $115, more than $40 cheaper than basic AirPods.