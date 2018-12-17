Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Who says Black Friday brings all the best TV deals? Not Best Buy, at least if today's rather surprising sale is any indication.

Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the TCL 55R617 Series 6 55-inch Roku TV for $499.99 shipped (plus tax), a price that's below the best deal we saw on Black Friday or Cyber Monday and about $50 less than you'll find it elsewhere.

Hey, aren't there 55-inch TVs available for way less than this? Yes, but not any with the coveted CNET Editors' Choice badge. Earlier this year, David Katzmeier called the TCL Series 6 "the best picture quality for the money," and that was based on the 55-incher's $600 price tag. Read his TCL Series 6 review here.

The 55R617 ticks all the important TV boxes: 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Roku and a voice-controllable Roku remote.

And let's not overlook design, something that's typically short-shifted in lower-priced TVs. Said Katz: "The 6 series out-classes the appearance of previous TCLs by encasing the thin frame in a dark, textured metal. It reflects more than a matte black but not too much, and creates a sleeker, more high-end feel than last year's model."

In addition to his high praise for the TV, some 750 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.5 stars (out of 5). Could we see even better Series 6 deals in January, ahead of a certain popular football game? Perhaps, but right now this is the best deal to date.

Need to go bigger? The 65-inch version is $70 off, to $900. That's certainly a good price, but just know that it was all the way down to $800 just a few days ago.

Bonus deal: If you agree with me that some of the best deals on tech products are refurbs, you might want to head to Decluttr. The site sells refurbished phones, tablets, game consoles and more.

For a limited time, you can save an extra 10 percent on any tech you buy from Decluttr by applying promo code TECH10 at checkout.

For example, I recently spotted an unlocked iPhone X (64GB) in "pristine" condition for $760. That code lops $76 off the price, bringing the total down to $684.

Take note, however, that discounts aren't stackable, so any existing discounts you see will be overridden by the TECH10 code.

Fanatical

Bonus deal No. 2: Game time! Fanatical has a pretty epic bundle on sale right now -- 10 games for just $5. Combined value: $188!

The Kingslayer Bundle (so named because I'm not sure why) includes a variety of titles across multiple genres, including turn-based RPG Age of Decadence, indie horror adventure Oxenfree, classic city-management sim SimCity 4 Deluxe and three different Star Wars games.

These all come in the form of Steam keys, so you'll need a Steam account to play. Even if you end up liking only two or three of the games, the bundle more than pays for itself. (The 2017 open-world action fantasy Styx: Shards of Darkness is worth $40 all by itself.) I'm all in on this one.

Oh, and speaking of games, don't miss your chance to score Subnautica for free!

