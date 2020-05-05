TCL Roku TV deal: One of the best 65-inch TVs you can buy is now $1,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

Deals like this don't come along very often. Today only, the best non-OLED TV I reviewed last year, TCL's 65-inch 8-Series Roku TV, is available for $600 off the regular price at Best Buy: $1,000. That's the lowest price I've ever seen on this superb TV, matching a certain promo code-inspired price from late last year.

If you haven't heard of the 8-Series, it's a display technology tour de force. It's the only TV on the market to use a full-array local dimming backlight powered by Mini-LEDs, which delivers superb brightness and deep black levels that no other LCD-based TV can match. In my side-by-side comparison between it and competing high-end TVs, namely the Vizio P-Series Quantum X and Samsung's Q80R, the TCL was a better performer overall. The only TVs I've seen with a better picture are OLED models like LG's B9, which cost hundreds more.

Best Buy also has the same price right now on that 65-inch Vizio, but between the two I like the TCL a bit better. It showed superior contrast and black levels as well as brighter HDR highlights, although the Vizio was brighter overall. Both were good enough to score a "9" in picture quality. For what it's worth the TCL also has a much better smart TV system: Roku TV trounces Vizio's SmartCast.

Want something even bigger? This Friday, May 8, the 75-inch TCL 8 Series will be on sale for $1,799, a whopping $1,200 off the regular price. Once again, that's the lowest price ever.

Here's the fine print from TCL: "These offers will only be valid at BestBuy.com and Best Buy stores across the US until 11:59 p.m. CST of their respective day, online and until stores close, while supplies last. Please consult your local Best Buy for their hours and operation."

For more details check out CNET's full TCL 8-Series review.

CNET Review TCL 8-Series (2019 Roku TV) TCL threw the kitchen sink at the 8-Series: Mini-LED, QLED, 4K and HDR, with a price tag to match. So how does it compare to the best sets on the market? Read Review

