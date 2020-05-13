TCL Roku TV deal: One of the best 65-inch TVs you can buy is now $1,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

Attention video quality snobs on a budget: the best 65-inch non-OLED TV I reviewed last year, TCL's 8-Series Roku TV, is available for $1,000 right now at Best Buy. That's a whopping $600 off and matches the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. You can certainly pay a lot less for a 65-inch television but you won't get near this level of picture quality.

If you haven't heard of the 8-Series, it's a display technology tour de force. It's the only TV on the market to use a full-array local dimming backlight with Mini-LED technology, which delivers superb brightness and deep black levels that no other LCD-based TV can match. In my side-by-side comparison between it and competing high-end TVs, namely the Vizio P-Series Quantum X and Samsung's Q80R, the TCL was a better performer overall. The only TVs I've seen with a better picture are OLED models like LG's B9, which currently costs nearly twice as much for the 65-inch size.

The 65-inch 8-Series was available last week for the same price as part of a one-day sale. Meanwhile the 75-inch version is currently selling for the regular price of $2,600. It too was part of a one-day sale last week as well, however, when it sold for $1,800.

For more details check out CNET's full TCL 8-Series review.

CNET Review TCL 8-Series (2019 Roku TV) TCL threw the kitchen sink at the 8-Series: Mini-LED, QLED, 4K and HDR, with a price tag to match. So how does it compare to the best sets on the market? Read Review

Watch this: TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality...

