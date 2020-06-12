TCL Roku TV deal: One of the best 65-inch TVs is on sale again for $1,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

Attention video quality snobs on a budget: the best 65-inch non-OLED TV I reviewed last year, TCL's 8-Series Roku TV, is available for $1,000 today through Sunday, June 14 at Best Buy. You can certainly pay a lot less for a 65-inch television, but you won't get near this level of picture quality.

And if 65 inches isn't big enough there's also a 75-inch version on sale for $1,800. Both match the lowest prices I've ever seen for this TV.

If you haven't heard of the 8-Series, it's a display technology tour de force. It's the only TV on the market to use a full-array local dimming backlight with Mini-LED technology, which delivers superb brightness and deep black levels that no other LCD-based TV can match. In my side-by-side comparison between it and competing high-end TVs, namely the Vizio P-Series Quantum X and Samsung's Q80R, the TCL was a better performer overall. The only TVs I've seen with a better picture are OLED models like LG's B9, which currently costs nearly twice as much.

Both 8-Series TVs were available in May for the same price as part of one-day sales. Best Buy says the savings is "$1,000 off" for the 65-inch version, but that refers to the original MSRP of $2,000; the savings is actually $600 based on its normal selling price of $1,600. The savings for the 75-inch model? A $1,200 discount based on the $3,000 MSRP or $900 off based on its normal selling price. Either way, this sale represents a deep discount for both sizes.

TCL's fine print: "These offers will only be valid at BestBuy.com and Best Buy stores across the US until 11:59 p.m. CST of their respective day, online and until stores close, while supplies last."

For more details check out CNET's full TCL 8-Series review.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality...

