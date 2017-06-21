Taylor Swift's streaming music just earned $400k in 12 days

Apple

After a 2014 streaming service boycott, Taylor Swift finally returned her back catalog to streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, Tidal and Amazon on June 8. The result? According to Billboard, the songs earned $412,000 in just under two weeks.

Swift left most streaming platforms in 2014 over royalty rates for streaming songs. The disagreement centered on Spotify's ad-based rates (which paid artists $.0009 per stream) versus Premium rates (which paid $.0063). The artist pulled all five of her older albums from all streaming platforms as a result, with the exception of the subscription-only Apple Music.

But now, nearly three years later, Taylor Swift seems to have shaken off the dispute -- and all parties seem to be profiting as a result.

The reversed decision might be due to the changing rates for Spotify (which now offers $.0015 per ad-based stream), but as Billboard notes, it is likely also due to the fact that Swift's album sales are no longer in direct competition with free streaming. Those sales have tapered off, and while streaming might not be quite as lucrative for a new album as online sales, it certainly has proven profitable at this late stage in older albums' lifespans.