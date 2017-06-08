Taylor Swift's songs to return to music-streaming services

Christopher Polk

Taylor Swift and music streaming services are back in harmony.

That's the word from the singer's management team, which tweeted Thursday that the singer's entire catalog will be available for streaming as of Thursday night. Swift's team said the move was in celebration of Swift's album "1989" selling more than 10 million copies and her RIAA certification Thursday for selling 100 million songs.

"Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," her management team tweeted.

Presumably that means that Swift has mended fences with Spotify, the dominant service in the streaming sector with 50 million paying subscribers worldwide.

The two had a falling out in 2014 when Swift pulled her entire music catalog off Spotify just as her latest album, "1989," had the largest sales week for any record since 2002. She didn't want to contribute her life's work to an experiment that doesn't fairly compensate artists, she said.

Until Thursday, the only streaming service Swift music was available on was Apple Music.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.