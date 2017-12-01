CNET también está disponible en español.

New Taylor Swift album available on streaming starting today

Listen to Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation" on streaming services starting today.

Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation" is available now on your favorite streaming services, like Spotify and Apple Music. She famously kept her catalog of music off streaming services for years, ending her boycott this past summer. Swift confirmed the news on her Instagram account yesterday, proclaiming "Available tonight on all streaming services."

Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation" is now available on Spotify.

"Reputation", Swift's sixth studio album, dropped last month and quickly became the best selling album of the year, according to Nielsen Music. The album has been No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two weeks as well. With more than one million albums sold, "Reputation" is now available to even more listeners. It looks like Swift's feud with streaming companies is finally over.

Swift has made midnight releases for her new album the norm, so "Reputation" streaming was no different last night. 

A representative for Taylor Swift was not immediately available for comment.

