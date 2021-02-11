Taylor Swift rerecords Fearless for release in April. Here's how to preorder

Getty

Taylor Swift will release a rerecorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, and will be dropping one of the songs from that album, Love Story, on Feb. 12 at 12 a.m. ET, Swift said on Good Morning America on Thursday.

The new Fearless (Taylor's Version) is listed on her website as coming out April 9. Swift said it will feature 26 songs, adding in tracks "from the vault," which are songs that had almost made the original album.

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! 💛💛 #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 11, 2021

Fearless is part of Swift's effort to rerecord her first six albums, following the controversial 2019 sale of the masters of those albums.

This will be the third album Swift has put out since the pandemic began, following December's Evermore and July's Folklore.

Preorders are available through Swift's website.