Taylor Swift to drop surprise album Evermore tonight

Disney Plus/Screenshot by CNET

It's been quite the productive quarantine for Taylor Swift. Following the surprise July release of her eighth studio album, Folklore, Swift is dropping another new album, called Evermore, she said in a tweet Thursday.

Evermore has 15 tracks, including guest spots from indie darlings Haim, The National and Bon Iver. Swift also worked with The National's Aaron Dessner on Folklore. The deluxe physical edition comes with two bonus tracks. She noted that all digital downloads will come with a booklet and 16 photos.

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

"I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you," Swift tweeted, also noting that the album is timed for her upcoming birthday.

In November, Swift released a film about Folklore on Disney Plus.

Evermore drops at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT). The digital album is available for preorder at . It's unclear if or when it will appear on streaming services like and , but keep in mind that remains a possibility.

