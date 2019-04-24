Taylor Swift talks Tumblr obsession as TS7 Instagram countdown nears end

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For the past week and a half global superstar Taylor Swift has been teasing... something pastel pink and sparkly and exciting on Instagram.

Swift posted a 13-day countdown due to end at 12am ET on April 26, which is widely thought to be the moment she'll announce new music -- potentially a new single, music video or even her new album (for now being referred to as TS7). It'll be the first music the multi-Grammy winner has released since 2017 and the follow-up to her bestselling album Reputation.

To accompany the countdown, Swift also released a custom filter for Instagram Stories, which, along with daily clues she's been posting on all her social accounts, are helping drum up excitement for the impending glitter/time bomb to explode in a little over 24 hours.

But ahead of any announcement, Swift spoke Wednesday about her obsession with another social media platform: Tumblr. For Swift's fans, Tumblr is the place they can go to interact with the star, share jokes or news from their lives and maybe even score an invite to hang out at her house.

.@taylorswift13 may be on the #TIME100 list for being one of the most influential people in the world — but the singer-songwriter herself also has plenty to say about what influences her. Watch in this exclusive video for TIME https://t.co/Rh06JhFpun pic.twitter.com/pG3XttpG70 — TIME (@TIME) April 24, 2019

Tumblr is one of Swift's top three inspirations (along with Paul McCartney and cats), she told Time in an interview. "It's like a window into what my fans are going through," she said. "It makes me feel like I can know them better."

In an essay for Elle last month, Swift detailed the ways in which she manages negativity on social media. Tumblr seems to generate less negativity for Swift than perhaps other social networks do, but that doesn't mean it's not as addictive.

"I definitely go down the Tumblr rabbit hole a lot -- sometimes so much so that I need my brain to take a break, but then I just go right back," she said. "It's just, like, can't stay away."

We can't look away from Swift's social media countdown either, so check back Friday to see what it was all about -- and fingers crossed it means new music to stream.