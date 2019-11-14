Taylor Swift says she's been stopped from performing her own music on TV by Scooter Braun

Xia Wening/VCG via Getty Images

The flames of the feud between Taylor Swift and Scott Borchetta, the head of her previous label Big Machine Records, and Scooter Braun, the guy who owns her entire back catalog of music, have been reignited. In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Swift revealed that the two men won't let her perform a mashup of her hits over the last 10 years during the American Music Awards (AMAs) where she'll be honored as the Artist of the Decade.

In the lengthy tweet, which is currently sitting on 200,000 likes just 30 minutes after she posted it, Swift explains she can't use any songs from her first six albums during the televised awards ceremony, because Braun and Borchetta claim that this would count as a re-recording of it. She's not allowed to re-record the songs now owned by Braun until November 2020.

They're also stopping Swift from using her old music in a Netflix documentary that's currently being made, which follows her over the last few years of her life, she said.

"Scott Borchetta told my team that they'll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told me team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun," she said.

Swift says their behavior sends a message that unless she's "a good little girl," she'll be punished. "This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans," she adds.

Swift is asking people to put pressure on Braun and Borchette so they stop "exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote."

Borchetta sold Swift's old music to music manager Braun earlier this year for a reported $300 million, with the pop star not knowing about it until it hit the news. Swift had previously labelled Braun an "incessant, manipulative bully." Braun owns her 2006 self-titled debut album, 2008's Fearless, 2010's Speak Now, 2012's Red, 2014's 1989 and 2017's Reputation. For this year's Lover album, Swift switched over to Republic Records, where she says she owns the rights to her own music.

"Scooter has stripped me of my life's work that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy," she wrote on June 30. "This is my worst case scenario."

Neither Braun nor Big Machine immediately responded to a request for comment.