Taylor Swift reveals her fascinating life in new AT&T ad

As I understand it, the old Taylor Swift is dead.

The new Taylor Swift is, on the other hand, taking names and settling scores.

At least that was the impression given by her recently released "Look What You Made Me Do" video, which immediately broke YouTube records.

It seems, though, that old Taylor Swift has risen, as if from a mere existential slumber. I judge this from an amusing new ad released on Thursday by AT&T.

The idea is to promote Taylor Swift Now, her DirectTV station. (DirectTV is now part of AT&T.) And how better to promote it than to show how truly fascinating Swift's life is?

Now, she's playing with her cat, Olivia. Now, she's eating a kale rice bowl thingy. Now, she's staring at silly videos on her phone. Now, she's eating food that's fallen on her shirt. Yes, straight from her shirt. Well, now.

Wouldn't you like a life like this? You can do anything you want and everything about it is somehow immediately interesting.

Except you can't bump into Andy Samberg, get into a fight with him and kick him through a wall.

Well, I suppose you could if you did some research, hired some bodyguards and endlessly stalked Andy Samberg. I'm not sure he'd like that, though.

Of course, this whole self-deprecating joy makes you wonder just how fascinating the Taylor Swift Now station will be.

I fear, should I dedicate myself to it, that I won't be able to immediately tune in to what Swift is doing, you know, now.

That would be a little weird, wouldn't it?

