Taylor Swift joins TikTok ahead of Red re-release

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Some of us have been living on Taylor Swift TikTok for a while now, but it's just been missing one thing -- Taylor herself. All that changed on Monday when the global megastar joined the video-first social network by posting her very first TikTok.

Lip-syncing to Screwface Capital by British rapper Dave, which contains the lyrics "swift like Taylor," the star announced that vinyl versions of the re-release of her album Red are available for presale. Even though it was her very first TikTok, Swift's transitions were as slick as the shift between Love Story and You Belong With Me in the Reputation Stadium Tour (if you know, you know).

"Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now let the games begin," she said in her caption, alongside the hashtag #swiftok.

In the short snippet, Swift reminded us of the busy year she's had, with callbacks to the release of Grammy album of the year Folklore (released July 24, 2020), Evermore (released Dec. 11, 2020) and Fearless (Taylor's Version), which came out in April. She ended on a reminder that Red (Taylor's Version) will be out this year, on Nov. 19. With bright red lipstick, straight bangs and her hair the longest it's been in years, the Red vibes in the last clip were immaculately on point.

Earlier this month Swift gave us the full 30-strong track list for the album, which will include previously unheard songs from the vault, as well as renditions of Ronan, Better Man and Babe. Red (Taylor's Version) will also contain a 0-minute version of one of her most well-renowned songs, All Too Well -- something that was little more than a heavily rumored myth until Swift confirmed its existence in August.

This serves as proof that Taylor Swift-related dreams can come true if you repeat them enough times. With that, we're manifesting it now: Red (Taylor's Version) deserves a Grammy.