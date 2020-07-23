CNET también está disponible en español.

Taylor Swift drops surprise album Folklore, plus socially-distanced music video

When coronavirus ruins your summer, shake it off -- but keep plenty of blank space between you.

Taylor Swift wraps up warm in the video for Cardigan, made in a coronavirus-safe fashion.

 Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is dropping a surprise album tonight. It's called Folklore, and the Reputation superstar is previewing it with a socially-distanced music video. Let's hope the cast and crew kept plenty of blank space between them.

According to Swift's announcement on Twitter and Instagram, the album wasn't planned before the coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic left her with nothing to do. So she decided to shake it off and make a new record, which drops at midnight eastern time. 

Swift also directed the first music video, entitled Cardigan. The singer did her own hair and makeup for the clip while the crew wore masks and medical staff kept an eye on things.

Aaron Dessner of The National co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 tracks on Folklore, which earns bonus indie points thanks to an appearance by Bon Iver.

Swift released her most recent album Lover just over a year ago, and for her last music video The Man in February she tapped various TikTok stars. While you're waiting for the new album, you can catch up with Swift in the revealing Netflix documentary Miss Americana, streaming now. Or you could watch Cats.

