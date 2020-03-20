Tax Day pushed back to July 15, Mnuchin says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Friday said that Tax Day has been moved from April 15 to July 15. The change comes after the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday said the income tax payment deadline for individuals was being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it appears Americans will also now have more time to file their taxes.

"At @realDonaldTrump's direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Mnuchin tweeted. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus first detected in China in December, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic, saying it expects to see the number of cases and deaths climb higher. As of Friday, there were more than 14,000 cases of coronavirus in the US, with cases reported in all 50 states.

On Monday, President Donald Trump encouraged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to practice social distancing.

The Internal Revenue Service didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

