Tax Day may have changed, but you can still file early to get your refund faster

Tax Day may have been pushed back from April 15 to July 15 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but if you think you're owed a refund, you can still file early and get that money faster.

To find out how much of a refund you can get (or how much money you'll owe), you can use tax software such as TurboTax, H&R Block and TaxSlayer to help you out. Check out CNET's list of the best tax software for 2020 to see all your options.

If you are owed a refund, the IRS asks that you file your taxes as soon as possible. Most refunds are still being issued within 21 days, according to the agency.

"Even with the filing deadline extended, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a press release last week. "Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although we are curtailing some operations during this period, the IRS is continuing with mission-critical operations to support the nation, and that includes accepting tax returns and sending refunds."

If you do need more time, however, there's no penalty for filing your taxes up until July 15. If you need more time beyond that, you can request an extension by filing Form 4868 through your tax software, your tax professional or the Free File link on IRS.gov.

For more information on taxes, check out where you can file your taxes for free, how to get financial relief during coronavirus and how student loans affect your taxes.