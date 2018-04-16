TaskRabbit.com

TaskRabbit has a job for cybersecurity experts: find out what happened to their own network.

The handyman-for-hire app, which connects workers with people who have a task they'd rather pay someone else to do, sent an alert to its users on Monday, informing them that they were "investigating a cybersecurity incident."

The company said it was working with an outside cybersecurity firm and law enforcement to figure out what happened. While TaskRabbit is conducting its investigation, the app and the website will temporarily be taken down, the email said.

"As an immediate precaution, if you used the same password on other sites or apps as you did for TaskRabbit, we recommend you change those now," according to the email.

TaskRabbit did not specify how many people were affected by the incident, or what information was lost.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause our clients and Taskers, and will reschedule any uncompleted tasks as soon as possible. For any Tasker who had a task scheduled today and is unable to complete the task, we will compensate them appropriately," a Taskrabbit spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The app has more than 1.25 million users since 2015.

On Twitter, TaskRabbit users have sent complaints to the company, pointing out that TaskRabbit's website redirected them to a Wordpress page showing the app's Github account.

hello @TaskRabbit I don't believe this is your website but this is what I get when I try to visit your website HELP pic.twitter.com/qSrEGEdA1q — some guy (@catalanawinemxr) April 16, 2018

Task Rabbit phishing attack. Emails sent out pointing to website which, for a time, revealed @TaskRabbit's private Github, daily transaction volumes, key employee information. @TaskRabbit you need to look into this right now. I believe my account has been compromised. pic.twitter.com/RcT6WXhW6l — Sam Rad 👾 (@_sam_rad) April 16, 2018

TaskRabbit responded to users on Twitter, writing that it was "aware of the technical issue and are on the case!"

The Wordpress page, wh1ter0sem4v.wordpress.com, has since been taken down. The URL is a reference to an episode title from the first season of "Mr. Robot," a popular show about hackers.