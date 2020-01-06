A phone-charging backpack may end my soul-crushing battery anxiety

Angela Lang/CNET

CES 2020

I dunno about you, but the idea of my phone running out of battery is a constant source of low-level worry -- especially on days when I'm on the move and I've forgotten my portable charger. Wandering the trade show floor at CES in Las Vegas on Sunday night, I spotted a backpack that might solve that problem.

Targus' Mobile VIP Plus came out last March and costs $200 (about £150 or AU$290). It comes with a built-in battery pack and a fixture that lets you charge your phone in a side pocket. Based on feedback from the media at CES 2019, the Anaheim-based company improved the bag's ventilation and added an on-off switch so your phone won't charge all the time.

An alternative option, the smaller $180 Cyrus Plus Eco-Smart, is coming out in June and is partially made of recycled plastic bottles.

Since it feels like the Mobile VIP Plus could ease my charging pain, the company lent me one to use for the week of CES. I'll report back on Friday to let you know how it went.