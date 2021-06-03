Target's Deal Days sale will take on Amazon Prime Day from June 20-22

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Target on Thursday announced the dates of its "biggest digital sale of the summer," which will run from June 20 to 22. The sale, dubbed Target Deal Days, will span three days and feature "hundreds of thousands" of discounts on electronics, home essentials, beauty items, toys and for the first time food and beverage, the retailer said.

Target is the latest retailer to unveil a sale that'll compete with Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping event on June 21 to 22 this year. On Wednesday, Walmart announced its sales event Deals for Days will take place from June 20 to 23.

Target pointed out in its announcement that its sale is "designed for everyone, no membership fee required," a likely reference to Prime Day being aimed at people that sign up for Amazon's $119 annual subscription.

"Target Deal Days is bigger and better than ever for all guests, with more days and ways to save, including food and beverage deals this year," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president at Target, in a release. "Our industry-leading, safe and easy fulfillment options deliver same-day joy — with no waiting or membership fee required."

