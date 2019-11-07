Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Target's Black Friday sale starts this Friday, but the real bargains come later

Come for the early deals, then come back for an Apple Watch for $170, an Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50, an iPad 10.2 for $250 and more.

target-black-friday-2019

Target has some solid deals lined up for Black Friday, starting with a 2-day preview sale this weekend.

 Target

We've already sneaked a peek at early Black Friday deals from Amazon, Dell, Costco and Walmart, so it was only a matter of time before Target released its Black Friday ad. There are some rock-solid deals in there, but the more immediate news is the Black Friday Preview Sale happening this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9. The store has quadrupled the number of deals that will be available during this sale, according to a Target press release. So, what's worth your time, both this weekend and at the end of the month? I've dug into the ad to bring you my top Target picks.

Black Friday 2019
See it at Target

We don't yet have much intel regarding the Preview Sale, but here are a few items we know for sure will be available:

We'll add more Preview Sale deals as we uncover them. If nothing else, check back this Friday for a more complete list.

In the meantime, these are a few of the best deals we've spotted in Target's Black Friday ad. Be sure to check the ad yourself to determine exactly which days these items will be available, and whether they'll be available online or just in-store.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB): $249.99

You save $79

Yes! The previous-generation iPad 9.7 hung around at this price for a good chunk of 2019 -- until the newer 10.2 model came along at $329. Although the 128GB model has routinely been on sale for $299, this is the first dip we've seen yet for the 32GB version. That's not a ton of storage, but for many users it's enough. Read the iPad 10.2 review.

$250 at Target

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $169.99

You save $30

Just want to say, I called it: I advised against buying the newly discounted Apple Watch Series 3 for $199.99 because I expected exactly this kind of Black Friday deal. At this price, there's no reason to buy any other smartwatch, at least if you're an iPhone owner. Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$170 at Target

Amazon Echo Show 5: $49.99

You save $40

Amazon proper has already discounted the Echo Show 5 smart speaker to $59.99, and may yet match Target's all-time low once Black Friday gets closer. For now, however, this is the lowest price we know of. Read the Echo Show 5 review.

$50 at Target

More to come!

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.