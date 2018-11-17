Target's Black Friday 2018 pre-sale starts Sunday: $200 PS4 bundle, $400 Xbox One X and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Target might play catch-up to Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for Black Friday gadget bargains this year, but it's looking to get ahead of the competition by debuting some deals early. The retailer's weekly ad previews a big sale that starts this Sunday, Nov. 18 and runs through Wed., Nov. 21. And while the ad doesn't say so, these are effectively early Black Friday prices on many products -- including game consoles, Bluetooth speakers and TVs -- that you can get days early.

To that end, we're highlighting products available during this early Sunday to Wednesday sale here, as well as "true" Black Friday deals that begin on Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).

Keep in mind:

Some deals are in-store-only, but most should also be available at Target.com.



We linked to the relevant listing at Target's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins.



Let's take a look.

PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This is the same (great) bundle widely available elsewhere but Target -- along with Gamestop -- has it first on Nov. 18. We wouldn't be surprised if it appeared at other retailers Sunday too. See at Target PlayStation 4 review

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) The most powerful gaming console on the market will also be available for a record-low price starting Sunday. Microsoft.com also has this deal starting Sunday, and other retailers could follow suit. See at Target Read the Xbox One X review

70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 (save $150) Sarah Tew/CNET We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least-expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price. This deal starts Nov. 16 and is also available at Costco and Walmart. See at Target Read the Vizio E-Series review

UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET You can pick up certain colors of the this highly-rated little speaker right now for as little as $60 on Amazon, but Target's discount is still a significant savings. See at Target Read the UE Wonderbook review

Looking for better deals? Wait till Black Friday itself

Those bargains are nice, but Target -- like most other retailers -- is saving its best bargains for Black Friday itself.

The deals below are available during Target's official Black Friday 2018 sale. The retailer's doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 22 and close that night at 1 a.m. Then it will reopen on Black Friday proper, Nov. 23, at 7 a.m. Prices are good through Saturday, Nov. 24.

The challenge for Target is that Black Friday sales at archrival Walmart begin a day earlier -- 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 21. And that's online as well -- including many of the same deals that Target is offering (see below). Amazon, too, will begin offering many of its own devices (Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Echo speakers and so forth) starting as early as Friday, Nov. 16.

As you might expect, Target's ad is packed with deals on tech. We've highlighted some of our favorites below. Just keep the following points in mind:

Now let's get to the goods:

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (save $60) Mark Licea/CNET The Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free. Nintendo Switch review

Apple iPad (2018), $250 (save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET It's the best new tablet available, unless you count the super expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value. See at Target iPad 2018 review

Google Home Hub, $100 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): OK Google, what's new? This cameraless, petite smart screen will blend into any room. And makes perfect sense in the kitchen, as a photo frame or a smart home control panel. See at Target Google Home Hub review

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot, $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If you already own a PS4, this kit takes it to the next level with two great VR games -- Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR -- for just $30 more than you'd normally pay for the base VR system alone. See at Target Sony PlayStation VR review

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle and includes a $20 Target gift card to boot. See at Target Microsoft Xbox One S review

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Available in a range of colors, Beats' wireless sports headphones cost $200 list but you can find them for a lot less. At this discount they're a good deal for the Beats fan on your list. See at Target Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless review

Fitbit Versa, $150 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Less than half the cost of an Apple Watch, the Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker anywhere near this price. See at Target Fitbit Versa review

Amazon Echo Dot (2018), $24 (half price) Ry Crist/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): It's tiny, cheap and sounds better than any Dot yet. If you haven't taken the Alexa plunge yet, here's your excuse. See at Target Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Google Home Mini, $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. See at Target Google Home Mini review

TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV, $350 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET This price is available now at Target (link below) and Amazon. The best price yet for our favorite budget 55-inch TV recommendation for people who put a higher priority on streaming and convenience than they do on picture quality. See at Target TCL 55S405 Roku TV review

JBL Flip 4, $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET Fully waterproof and available in multiple colors, the Flip 4 is one of the best speakers in its size class, and this is a great price. See at Target JBL Flip 4 review

Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): Bose speakers almost never get deep discounts, so this is a sweet sale on what is arguably the best sounding speaker in its tiny size class. See at Target Bose SoundLink Micro review

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up -- especially if you miss Amazon's own sale. See at Target Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Originally published Nov. 2, and updated thereafter with competitive sales.

