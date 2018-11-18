Target's Black Friday 2018 pre-sale starts now: $750 4K Vizio TV, $200 PS4 bundle, $30 Roku streamer and more

Target might play catch-up to Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for Black Friday gadget bargains this year, but it's looking to get ahead of the competition by debuting some deals early. The retailer's weekly ad previews a big sale that starts today (Sunday, Nov. 18) and runs through Wed., Nov. 21. And while the ad doesn't say so, these are effectively early Black Friday prices on many products -- including game consoles, Bluetooth speakers and TVs -- that you can get days early.
To that end, we're highlighting products available during this early Sunday to Wednesday sale here, as well as "true" Black Friday deals that begin on Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).
Keep in mind:
- Some deals are in-store-only, but most should also be available at Target.com.
- We linked to the relevant listing at Target's website when one was available. We've separated the list into sales available now versus sales available later this week.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Let's take a look.
Target Black Friday deals available online now
PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
This is the same (great) bundle widely available elsewhere but Target -- along with Walmart, Best Buy and Gamestop -- has it first on Nov. 18. We wouldn't be surprised if it appeared at other retailers Sunday too.
Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100)
The most powerful gaming console on the market will also be available for a record-low price starting Sunday. Microsoft.com also has this deal starting Sunday, and other retailers could follow suit.
70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 (save $150)Sarah Tew/CNET
We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least-expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price.
This deal starts Nov. 16 and is also available at Costco and Walmart.
UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $10)Sarah Tew/CNET
You can pick up certain colors of the this highly-rated little speaker right now for as little as $60 on Amazon, but Target's discount is still a significant savings.
Roku Streaming Stick: $30 (save $20)Sarah Tew/CNET
Still our favorite streamer for non-4K TVs, this little guy beats Amazon's basic Fire TV Stick ($25 starting Sunday) with a more neutral menu system and remote that can control your TV's volume and power.
This deal is also available at other major retailers, including Amazon, starting Nov. 18.
Additional Target deals coming Thursday
Those bargains are nice, but Target -- like most other retailers -- is saving its best bargains for Black Friday itself.
The deals below are available during Target's official Black Friday 2018 sale. The retailer's doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 22 and close that night at 1 a.m. Then it will reopen on Black Friday proper, Nov. 23, at 7 a.m. Prices are good through Saturday, Nov. 24.
The challenge for Target is that Black Friday sales at archrival Walmart begin a day earlier -- 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 21. And that's online as well -- including many of the same deals that Target is offering (see below). Amazon, too, will begin offering many of its own devices (Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Echo speakers and so forth) starting as early as Friday, Nov. 16.
As you might expect, Target's ad is packed with deals on tech. We've highlighted some of our favorites below. Just keep the following points in mind:
Now let's get to the goods:
Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (save $60)Mark Licea/CNET
The Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free.
Apple iPad (2018), $250 (save $80)Sarah Tew/CNET
It's the best new tablet available, unless you count the super expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value.
Google Home Hub, $100 (save $50)Chris Monroe/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): OK Google, what's new? This cameraless, petite smart screen will blend into any room. And makes perfect sense in the kitchen, as a photo frame or a smart home control panel.
Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot, $250 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): If you already own a PS4, this kit takes it to the next level with two great VR games -- Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR -- for just $30 more than you'd normally pay for the base VR system alone.
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle and includes a $20 Target gift card to boot.
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
Available in a range of colors, Beats' wireless sports headphones cost $200 list but you can find them for a lot less. At this discount they're a good deal for the Beats fan on your list.
Fitbit Versa, $150 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
Less than half the cost of an Apple Watch, the Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker anywhere near this price.
Amazon Echo Dot (2018), $24 (half price)Ry Crist/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): It's tiny, cheap and sounds better than any Dot yet. If you haven't taken the Alexa plunge yet, here's your excuse.
Google Home Mini, $25 (half price)Chris Monroe/CNET
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.
TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV, $350 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
This price is available now at Target (link below) and Amazon.
The best price yet for our favorite budget 55-inch TV recommendation for people who put a higher priority on streaming and convenience than they do on picture quality.
JBL Flip 4, $60 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
Fully waterproof and available in multiple colors, the Flip 4 is one of the best speakers in its size class, and this is a great price.
Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): Bose speakers almost never get deep discounts, so this is a sweet sale on what is arguably the best sounding speaker in its tiny size class.
Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 (save $15)Sarah Tew/CNET
It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up -- especially if you miss Amazon's own sale.
Originally published Nov. 2, and updated thereafter with competitive sales.
Black Friday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Streamer deals for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, starting at $25
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018 (early edition)
- Smart home Black Friday 2018 deals: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more
- Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Black Friday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018: Deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa speakers and more
- Target's Black Friday 2018 deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Discuss: Target's Black Friday 2018 pre-sale starts now: $750 4K Vizio TV, $200 PS4 bundle, $30 Roku streamer and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.