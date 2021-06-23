Target's best Prime Day deals: $60 Hue Lightstrip, $120 off Dyson, $30 off Paper Mario

Deal Savings Price















Target's sale event, which is separate from Amazon Prime Day, is ticking down. But there are still incredible deals left on vacuums, kitchen essentials, AirPods and much more. We've taken the opportunity to highlight what's truly special over at Target's sale.

For a complete list of Target Deal Days sales, check out .

Target The Hue White and Color Ambiance drops to $60 once again during the Target Deals Day sale. We've seen it at this price before but welcome its return nonetheless. This 80-inch Lightstrip has a few benefits over the newer gradient strip released last year. You can extend this strip up to 32 feet by buying the extension (also on sale) and can also trim it to the desired length. This does require a Hue bridge to unlock all the features, but will also work via Bluetooth with the corresponding Hue app.

Target The only real downside to a good Dyson vacuum is the price, and this deal drops a solid stick vac from a staggering $380 down to $250 for the next few days.

Amazon If you don't have an Instant Pot in your life, you're missing out on some seriously easy cooking. And for 50% off the standard price, this Target deal is a fantastic way to get into a new method of meal prep.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch games rarely go on sale for more than a few dollars off, especially when they're exclusives like this latest installment in the Paper Mario franchise. With a metacritic score of 80, this off-beat title mixes puzzle-solving with turn-based combat for a rewarding and fun take on an established formula. You can get this family-friendly game at the Target Deal Days sale for half off the release price. Deal ends Tuesday. See more video game deals at Target.

Ubisoft The latest entry to the ever-popular Assassin's Creed franchise is now even better at less than half off the launch price. This copy nets you the last-gen copy of the game as well as the current-gen console version for one low price. The link below will take you to the Xbox version, but you can grab the PlayStation 4/5 version here as well for the same price. Sale ends Tuesday. (Note this is a physical copy, so you'll need a version of whichever console with a disc drive.) Read GameSpot's review of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

If you own an iPhone, iPad or a MacBook, you really want AirPods. And if you want to get rid of the other sounds around you, AirPods Pro are the way to go. This deal puts Apple's incredibly popular noise-canceling earbuds at nearly 25% off, which is one of the better deals you are likely to see this year.

There are a lot of TV deals out right now, but very few of the ones under $500 include the words "4K UHD" on the box. The Element Roku TV gets you all of the smart features you want, and you can get it for $100 cheaper right now.