Target wants to save Toys R Us, at least online

Getty Images

Target is helping bring the defunct Toys R Us brand back to life, according to a Tuesday press release. ToysRUs.com will relaunch with videos and articles on toy trends and reviews, directing customers to Target.com to make toy purchases, Target said.

Tru Kids Brand, the parent company of Toys R Us, said in July that it would partner with tech startup b8ta to return the toy stores to US malls before the holiday season. Target now says those stores, to open in Houston, Texas, and Paramus, New Jersey, will be "experiential," acting as places to showcase new products and direct people to make purchases from Target.

"Our US strategy is to bring back the Toys R Us brand in a modern way through a strong experiential and content-rich omnichannel concept," Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids, said in the release. "The foundation of that strategy requires the help of a retail industry leader, and Target is the ideal retailer to support a new Toys R Us shopping experience, which is designed to provide families with endless ways to discover, play and enjoy toys."

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and said last year that it would close all its US and UK stores.