Target to close stores on Thanksgiving after similar move by Walmart

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, the retailer said in a blog post Monday, outlining its plans for the holiday season.

"There's no question, the holiday season is going to be very different this year," the post said, explaining that Target will offer its holiday deals throughout the season, starting in October.

It will also make more than 20,000 more products available for pickup and delivery, including fresh and frozen groceries.

"This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we're continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can," CEO Brian Cornell said in the post.

This mov comes after Walmart also said it would be closed on Thanksgiving.