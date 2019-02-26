Target takes exclusive approach for new online marketplace

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Target is launching a new, curated online marketplace for third party retailers, a report said Monday.

Sellers can only join Target+ by invitation, according to CNBC, and the company is being picky about who it brings in.

It's been testing the waters with brands like sporting goods retailer Mizuno, educational toy maker Kaplan and keyboard company Casio -- which were selected based on "what people are searching for" on Target's site, Rick Gomez, the company's marketing and digital boss, told CNBC.

Those retailers items are listed among Target's main inventory, so you can take advantage of its discounts and free shipping offers. The company also hopes to add more brands in future, based on its research.

This curated approach is quite different to that of Amazon and Walmart, where it's pretty easy to apply to be a third-party seller. Their more open policies have been subject to abuse; kids products promoting white supremacy were reportedly sold on Amazon last summer, while supporters of President Donald Trump got Walmart to remove "Impeach 45" apparel from its site.

Target didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.