Target takes aim at Amazon Prime Day with Deal Days summer sale

Target isn't letting eBay have all the fun in trying to take a bite out of Amazon's summer sale dominance -- the retailer announced its own Target Deal Days sales for July 15 and 16. It didn't offer too many specifics, but said the deals would include home, apparel and toy brands.

"Last year's Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales," said Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a release.

"This year, we're giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day."

You can get another 5% off your purchase using a Target REDcard.

On Monday, Amazon said its Prime Day 2019 sale will start on July 15 just after midnight Pacific Time and run for 48 hours, its longest sale ever after last year's 36 hours of deals. And if you're sick of hearing about it all on social media, there are ways to make it disappear from your feeds.

