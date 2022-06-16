Target Rivals Amazon Prime Day With 3 Days of Deals Starting July 11

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Target isn't letting Amazon Prime Day have all the fun this year. The big-box retailer has just announced that its annual Target Deal Days event is coming back for the fourth year, this time taking place from July 11 through July 13. This three-day event starts a day before Amazon's Prime Day deals will kick off officially and ends the same time. Target Deal Days will include discounts on just about everything it sells, including electronics, toys, home, beauty and much more.

You'll be able to take advantage of these deals on Target's site and through its mobile app. There's no membership fee required to shop during this period, which is a distinct advantage over Amazon's Prime Day sales. Another advantage is that if the items are in stock at your local Target store, you'll be able to order it online and pick it up using Target's free and contactless Order Pickup and Drive Up services.

While we won't see an official Target Deal Days list until much closer to the event, Target has teased some of the deals. These include:

Spend $50 on food and beverage, get $10 Target GiftCard with same-day services

Save up to $70 on Apple products

Up to 50% off select top tech and headphones

25% off beauty

Up to 30% off home items

50% off select apparel and accessories for the family

Up to 50% off hundreds of toys

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 35% off floor care products

Amazon's early Prime Day deals begin June 21. We'd expect that for many of the biggest and best deals, Target will absolutely be matching, if not beating, the prices.