Target recalls Heyday branded iPhone charging cables over shock, fire hazards

US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Own a colorful Heyday iPhone charging cable from Target? You should stop using it and return it ASAP.

In a new notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week, the agency has announced it is issuing a recall notice for the three-foot Lighting cables over shock and fire hazards.

According to the agency, approximately 90,000 cables are impacted with the group saying those who purchased the cables should head to a Target store to get a refund. The cables feature metal charging cables that are "purple, green and blue iridescent."

Target has acknowledged the issue on its own website, which directs consumers to the CPSC for more information. The company's site lists the lot for the affected cables running from June 2018 through January 2019.

In its description the CPSC notes that "the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards." The CPSC says the retailer has "received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns."

Heyday is Target's house brand for electronics. The company still sells Lightning cables, available at different lengths and for prices ranging from $10 to $30, though the current cables seemingly feature different designs. The cables are also listed as being MFi-certified.

MFi, or "made for iPhone/iPad/iPod," and compatible with Apple's program to ensure third-party companies are using officially licensed components for accessories.

