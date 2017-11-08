Target will kick off its Weekend Deal series in the kitchen. This Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12, the retailer is offering a 25% discount on all kitchen appliances and a 15% discount on other dinner party gear like disposable tableware and paper towels.
The deals will be available in stores and online. If you're shopping in person, you'll need a coupon to take advantage of the discount, which you can get by texting KITCHEN to TARGET (827438). (Just keep in mind that the company may well be capturing your mobile number for future ad targeting.)
For more information on these deals and the Weekend Deal series, which will run through November and December, check out the company's press release.
On Monday, Target kicked off its black Friday sale with specials on smart home devices (including the Google Home Mini) in addition to game consoles, home theater tech and cameras.
Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far
Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100
