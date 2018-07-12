Target joins Prime Day parade with online sale on July 17

Add Target to the list of vendors countering Amazon's Prime Day onslaught. But where Amazon is promising more than a million deals, Target is touting "dozens of deals from a broad assortment of Target exclusive brands and top national brands." Alrightee then!

Here are the deals Target is highlighting (as taken directly from the company's emailed press release):

Spend $100 on Target.com on July 17 and get a free six-month membership for same-day delivery, shopped by Shipt (nearly $50 in savings)



30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands



Sale on cookware, small appliances and floorcare



25 percent off beauty and personal care



Sale on select top toy brands



Spend $20, save $5 on books



30 percent off Target-exclusive kids' home brands



Up to 30 percent off top Google products



Up to 30 percent off select baby gear



Free shipping on next-day Target Restock delivery orders on July 17



OK, it's not a terribly compelling list, but "Up to 30 percent off Google products" is noteworthy, because Amazon does not stock Google devices. Just be sure to check eBay, too: The online retailer has its own anti-Prime sale, and its offering a free Google Home Mini speaker to anyone who spends more than $119.

Note that Target's July 17 sale is online only.

