Target joins Prime Day parade with online sale on July 17

Add Target to the list of vendors countering Amazon's Prime Day onslaught. But where Amazon is promising more than a million deals, Target is touting "dozens of deals from a broad assortment of Target exclusive brands and top national brands." Alrightee then!
Here are the deals Target is highlighting (as taken directly from the company's emailed press release):
- Spend $100 on Target.com on July 17 and get a free six-month membership for same-day delivery, shopped by Shipt (nearly $50 in savings)
- 30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands
- Sale on cookware, small appliances and floorcare
- 25 percent off beauty and personal care
- Sale on select top toy brands
- Spend $20, save $5 on books
- 30 percent off Target-exclusive kids' home brands
- Up to 30 percent off top Google products
- Up to 30 percent off select baby gear
- Free shipping on next-day Target Restock delivery orders on July 17
OK, it's not a terribly compelling list, but "Up to 30 percent off Google products" is noteworthy, because Amazon does not stock Google devices. Just be sure to check eBay, too: The online retailer has its own anti-Prime sale, and its offering a free Google Home Mini speaker to anyone who spends more than $119.Google Home speakers at Target.com
Note that Target's July 17 sale is online only.
