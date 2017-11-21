Target is once again offering 15 percent off on Cyber Monday

Target

Target's 15 percent off sitewide Cyber Monday sale is back for 2017.

The sale doesn't require a coupon code -- the 15 percent discount is built into the pricing, and Target says that discount will be applied to anything that's already on sale on Cyber Monday.

While Target featured the same 15 percent off promotion last year, it does have something new for this year. As part of its "Cyber Week" sale, from Tuesday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 2, it will serve up a series of digital daily deals. Get a sneak peek at those offers here.

It's unclear how good those deals are, but here are few Target is highlighting:

And, of course, Target is offering a boatload of Black Friday deals starting as early as Thanksgiving Thursday. See our favorites below.



