Target is adding dedicated Apple shopping zones to stores

Target has announced that it will double its Apple footprint in stores, bringing products and accessories to a "dedicated shopping experience" for Apple customers at Target. As part of the program, Apple will also provide training for Target employees who are working with the products, the companies said Thursday.

Target will be adding what sound like mini Apple Stores: The spaces will have new lighting fixtures as well as displays for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, HomePod and other Apple devices being sold. Online, there'll be a "dedicated Apple experience" on Target's website.

You'll also get 5% off any Apple purchases made using your Target RedCard.

The additional Apple products will hit Target online and in 17 stores this month, including in California, Texas, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Delaware, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. More Target stores will also be getting the Apple tie-ins by the end of fall.