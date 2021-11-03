Target has a big Nerf blaster sale today, with 50 free darts with every purchase

Nerf

Everyone loves a good Nerf fight. Whether it's in the hallways of your office, the living room of your home or outside with your kids, it's always a good time. And the best thing about Nerf blasters is the variety of sizes and shapes, so everyone can participate. If you don't already have the perfect Nerf blaster collection at home or in the office, today's sale is specifically for you. In addition to some decent sales on a ton of blasters, Target is offering an additional 50-count pack of darts with every purchase.

Here's the list of blasters we found with good discounts:

There are a lot of great options, but the real deal here is the extra 50 darts to go with your blaster. That's enough darts for a much larger fight among friends and coworkers (and much longer before you have to bend down and pick them up), and all you have to do is buy any of the blasters included in today's sale. It's a solid offer, and only something you can take advantage of today.