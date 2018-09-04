Target halts smart product line that would have ordered refills for you

Target

Target won't move forward with Target Fetch, a service that would have used Bluetooth-connected household goods to monitor and reorder your toilet paper, paper towels and hand soap.

The company announced the decision Aug. 31 in a message to people who pre-ordered the service through its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Backers will receive a refund.

Target launched the Indiegogo campaign for Target Fetch on May 1. At the time, the company wanted to gather 250 beta testers to try the service. Target Fetch would have included a toilet spindle (the springy thing that holds the roll), paper towel holder and soap pump that are all Bluetooth-enabled and equipped with sensors. The sensors in each product would have kept track of how much of each item you use, and the app would have sent you an alert when you were about to run out. Target Fetch would then order and ship your supplies.

"We're always testing and piloting new products and services for our guests as we work to meet their needs now and into the future," the company said in the statement. "At this time, we've made the decision to not move forward with the Indiegogo beta test for Target Fetch. Our purpose was to learn, and we received great input."

