Target Prime Day competition deals are live, $120 off KitchenAid stand mixer

Target hinted recently that it would have a sales event separate from Amazon Prime Day, and that event has officially started. Target Deal Days will run through June 22, which happens to be the same time Prime Day ends, but don't get the retailers confused. Target and Amazon have a few unique deals between them, so we've taken the opportunity to highlight what's truly special over at the bullseye today.

For a complete list of Target Deal Days sales, check out their website.

Target The only real downside to a good Dyson vacuum is the price, and this deal drops a solid stick vac from a staggering $380 down to $250 for the next few days.

Amazon If you don't have an Instant Pot in your life, you are seriously missing out. And for 50% off the standard price, this Target Deal is a fantastic way to get into a new way of cooking.

KitchenAid If you don't know why you might want a KitchenAid stand mixer in your life, move on to another deal. These are the gold standard in mixing and dough prep, and if you are excited about that sort of thing having one for $120 the label price is incredible.

If you own an iPhone, and iPad, or a MacBook, you really want AirPods. And if you want to get rid of the other sounds around you, AirPods Pro are the way to go. This deal puts Apple's incredibly popular noise cancelling earbuds at nearly 25% off, which is one of the better deals you are likely to see this year.