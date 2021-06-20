Prime Day deals Roku sale Juneteenth Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Target Prime Day competition deals are live, $120 off KitchenAid stand mixer

Target has its own deals event for the next few days, so you can shop here before you shop Amazon Prime Day.

Target hinted recently that it would have a sales event separate from Amazon Prime Day, and that event has officially started. Target Deal Days will run through June 22, which happens to be the same time Prime Day ends, but don't get the retailers confused. Target and Amazon have a few unique deals between them, so we've taken the opportunity to highlight what's truly special over at the bullseye today. 

For a complete list of Target Deal Days sales, check out their website. 

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $250

The only real downside to a good Dyson vacuum is the price, and this deal drops a solid stick vac from a staggering $380 down to $250 for the next few days. 

$250 at Target

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart: $60

If you don't have an Instant Pot in your life, you are seriously missing out. And for 50% off the standard price, this Target Deal is a fantastic way to get into a new way of cooking. 

$60 at Target

KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer: $300

If you don't know why you might want a KitchenAid stand mixer in your life, move on to another deal. These are the gold standard in mixing and dough prep, and if you are excited about that sort of thing having one for $120 the label price is incredible. 

$300 at Target

AirPods Pro: $190

If you own an iPhone, and iPad, or a MacBook, you really want AirPods. And if you want to get rid of the other sounds around you, AirPods Pro are the way to go. This deal puts Apple's incredibly popular noise cancelling earbuds at nearly 25% off, which is one of the better deals you are likely to see this year. 

$190 at Target

Element 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $480

There are a lot of TV deals out right now, but very few of the ones under $500 include the words "4K UHD" on the box. The Element Roku TV gets you all of the smart features you want, and you can get it for $100 cheaper right now. 

$479 at Target