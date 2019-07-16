Target Deal Days 2019: Order through Google Express and save even more

Target

Amazon Prime Day may get most of the attention, but several other retailers are parading their own deals through July 16, including Target.

Target Deal Days sales are only available online, but unlike many Prime Day deals, they're available to everyone, no membership required.

Target RED card holders will get an extra 5% off and enjoy free two-day shipping on a wider range of products, but it's still worth your while to check out their offerings if you're not a member. Especially since there are other ways to get your items and save even more money.



You can order through the Shipt grocery delivery service for same-day delivery on some items (a Shipt membership fee applies) or arrange free in-store pickup for many products. Or you can order through Google Express, with the added bonus of 20% off your first order when you use code JULY20SAVE at checkout and free delivery on Target orders over $35 (meaning no shipping and service fees).



These are some of our favorite deals at Target right now that you can order through Google Express -- but check back for more offerings as they become available.

Target If you only drink one cup at a time, single-serve coffee pods are awfully easy and this K-cup brewer is cute as can be. The slim design fits into even tiny spaces and the built-in cord storage means less countertop clutter. Plus, it's 22% off.

Target If you like a little more variety, this coffee and espresso maker designed to work with Vertuo pods includes an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for barista-worthy java in the morning. The savings will add up and the satisfaction of making your own high-end coffee will be priceless.

Target This family-size air fryer is 15% off -- and happens to look pretty good on your kitchen counter. If you've been wanting to see what all the air fryer fuss is about, now's a great time. Read more: 15 things you didn't know you could make in an air fryer

Hoover At 40% off, this powerful vacuum is a steal -- and with interchangeable brush rolls for both carpets and hardwood, you can clean every room in the house from kitchen to kids' room with ease.

Target Would you rather go hands-free? This autonomous robo-vacuum is 20% off and boasts multiple cleaning modes. It's compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo but can also be controlled via a phone app.

Target If you're in the market for a new microwave and short on space, this compact 0.7 cubic foot model is 32% off. Perfect for apartment dwellers or new college students who need a way to nuke dinner in their dorm!

Target Google's answer to Amazon's Echo Dot, this miniature smart speaker is your personal AI assistant. It recognizes up to six voices, so everyone at home can rely on it for lots of tasks, including making calls, checking calendars, cuing up playlists, finding recipes and even changing the temperature with your compatible Nest thermostat -- all for 48% off.