CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Cyber Monday deals PS5 restock Best Cyber Monday deals under $50 Cyber Monday TV deals Moderna vaccine Second stimulus check Amazon Cyber Monday deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Target Cyber Monday 2020 deals: Apple Watch SE, Fitbit Versa 2, Roomba, Google Nest Hub and more

Check out the best Cyber Monday deals available at Target.

Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (7 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing and offering major discounts at Target on portable speakers, fitness trackers, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners and much more. We've even seen the Apple Watch SE come back into stock for $260 after previously being sold out online. If you already purchased any product that was labeled "Black Friday Deal" and the price goes lower than what you paid for it before Dec. 24, Target will offer you a price adjustment.

See Target Black Friday deals

We also want to note that Target is matching sale pricing on Amazon brand devices. (To be clear, those sale prices on Amazon devices are available from Amazon, of course, as well as from Best Buy.) Target is also one of several retailers trying to keep up with consumers trying to snag Nintendo's Switch Mario Kart bundle. But those only scratch the surface of the great deals available. Our favorites are below.

target-black-friday
Target

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page through Cyber Monday with our top picks from Target's seasonal sale. Note that prices here were accurate at time of publication, but availability and pricing do fluctuate.

Cyber Monday 2020 sales and deals

Deals available now

Apple Watch SE: $260

You save $49 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Walk into an Apple Store, and you'll pay $279 to $309 for an Apple Watch SE, the company's 2020 midrange model. But Target (and some other retailers) has slashed $49 off that price (along with that of the Series 6).

$260 at Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: $212

You save $68
Target

Robot vacuums have come a long way over the past few years, but they can also cost a pretty penny. The Roomba 675 is not only affordable, but it also has Wi-Fi connectivity -- not a bad entry into the world of letting a little robot do all the cleaning for you.

$212 at Target

Google Nest Hub: $50

You save $40
Angela Lang/CNET

Google's Nest Hub smart display features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room. Use it to organize your smart home, ask for help on a recipe or check what's on your calendar. It's currently selling for just $50, nearly half off its original price.

$50 at Target

Fitbit Inspire 2: $70

You save $30
Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram/CNET

As the follow-up to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers, the Inspire 2 features a slim design, monochrome display and long battery life (up to 10 days). It can also track your sleep and has a heart rate monitor.

$70 at Target

Fitbit Versa 2: $130

You save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

Launched in September 2019, the Versa 2 has impressively long battery life and a straightforward interface, and it works with both iOS and Android. Its numerous watch faces give you lots of options and it's much faster than its predecessor, the original Versa. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

$130 at Target

Google Nest Mini: $19

You save $30
James Martin/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

Google's Nest Mini smart home speaker is as cute as a button and offers a similar experience to its predecessor, the Home Mini. Its sound quality is better, however, and its updates include ultrasound sensing, improved far-field voice detection and a fuller bass sound. Read our Google Nest Mini review.

$19 at Target

JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5: $70

You save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

The JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5 is currently available for $70. It's not exactly swimming season for most of the US anymore, but a portable speaker is useful year-round. The speaker comes in multiple colors and has a built-in microphone for speakerphone calls.

$70 at Target

Expired and Out of Stock deals

Amazon Echo Dot (2020): $70 (Update: out of stock online, check for in-store availability)

You save $30
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's 4th-gen Alexa smart speaker offers improved sound quality and a fresh new design. (Read CNET's full review here.) You can grab one this holiday season, Black Friday specifically, when it's down from its original $100. The speaker will be available from Best Buy as well as Amazon.

$70 at Target

Beats PowerBeats Pro: $160 (Update: Out of stock online; check for in-store availability)

You save $90
David Carnoy/CNET

Apple owns Beats, which means the Powerbeats Pro features a lot of the same technology as Apple's standard AirPods -- but in a water-resistant design with better sound. You can get certain colors of Beats' true-wireless earphones for as low as $160 (spring yellow, moss green). Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

$160 at Target

Video games: Buy 2, get 1 free (Update: Expired)

Deal applies to select games
Target

Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077 (coming Dec. 10), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion and many others.

See at Target

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $120 (Update: Expired)

You save $80
Apple

The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale today after price-matching with Walmart. The cheapest Apple Watch you can get new, the Apple Watch 3 has GPS, optical heart sensor technology, a digital crown, an aluminum case, water resistant and more. It lacks the always-on display of newer models, however.

You can also grab the larger version of the Apple Watch 3 (42mm) on sale today for $150. Originally the watch was $230, so you save $80. 

$120 at Target

Bose SoundLink Color Wireless Bluetooth Speaker II: $80 (Update: Sold out)

You save: $50
Target

If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker this holiday season, you should grab the Bose SoundLink. The speaker touts an eight-hour battery life with compact size without compromising on sound. It's also water-resistant and has speakerphone capabilities. Note this is sold out online, but you may be able to pick one up at your local Target. Read our Bose SoundLink review.

$80 at Target
Cyber Monday 2020: The best deals

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.