A $60 air fryer, a hot Keurig sale and more Target Cyber Monday kitchen deals

KitchenAid

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

From AirPods to air fryers, there are Cyber Monday deals on hundreds of products at Target. We've rounded up the kitchen and home items that are at the top of our wish lists this holiday season, including must-have items from Keurig and KitchenAid. So get shopping!

Target Deck your kitchen out with a sparkling new nonstick cookware set. This 21-piece version comes with two saucepans, a sauté pan, three skillets, a Dutch oven, a cookie sheet, pizza pan, slotted spoon, slotted turner, pasta fork, spoon, whisk, ladle and steamer.

Target With the flip function, you never have to worry about undercooked waffles; the adjustable browning control guarantees crispy, golden, restaurant-quality Belgian waffles. Plus, the iron boasts nonstick griddles, so your waffles will come straight off.

Target This sleek air fryer (normally $100) won't take up too much space on your counter, which means you'll be baking up your favorite dishes in no time. The machine comes with eight presets for making things like French fries, chicken and shrimp -- without having to rely on added oil.

Target Any of your caffeine-loving friends and family members will be thrilled to receive a Keurig single-serve coffee maker (usually $90) this holiday season. Serve up a fresh cup of coffee in minutes with this narrow, compact coffee machine, available in three colors.

Target Have a small office space or reside in a teeny dorm room, but desperately need a place to store your cans of LaCroix and pints of ice cream? Meet this stainless steel mini fridge (normally $220), complete with a freezer, a drawer for produce and a cubby for cans.

Target Treat yourself this holiday season with the cult-favorite KitchenAid stand mixer (originally $450), available in silver gray, red, black or ice blue. The mixer's ten speeds will completely knead, mix and whip up all of your favorite treats this holiday season, from cookies (the bowl is big enough to yield nine dozen cookies in one batch!) to cakes and morning buns.